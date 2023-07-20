LAHORE: Inequality does not spread overnight, it results from years of neglect of the places where the poor live. Lopsided development policies that result in stark disparities between affluent areas and slums or poor localities always have several negative impacts on the society.

No society is equal anywhere in the world, but lopsided development policies deepen existing socioeconomic inequalities. Residents of posh areas, who already enjoy better living conditions and access to essential services, further benefit from additional state services without delays.

Meanwhile, the residents of slums or poor localities are left with inadequate infrastructure, limited access to basic amenities, and deficient public services. This perpetuates a cycle of poverty and marginalisation.

Besides these deprivations, there are numerous instances where the influential cover up their losses through government assistance, while the poor continue to suffer under similar circumstances. One example is the subsidies that sugar mills enjoy from time to time to export excess stock.

Whenever they are also to export sugar, the rates of the commodity in the local market shoot up. This year only Sindh-based mills were allowed to export some quantity of sugar on the pledge that there are ample stocks in the country.

But as soon as the exports started, sugar prices jumped from Rs110 per kg to Rs150 per kg. Poor consumers suffer the most from any increase in edible commodities.

Unequal development restricts opportunities for social mobility. When slums or poor localities lack quality educational institutions, residents are deprived of access to quality education. This hampers their chances of acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge to escape poverty. Consequently, the gap between the affluent and the marginalised widens, making upward social mobility difficult.

Inadequate infrastructure in slums or poor localities can lead to severe health and sanitation challenges. Overflowing sewers and lack of proper waste management systems can result in the spread of diseases and pose health risks to the residents.

Limited access to healthcare exacerbates the situation, as the marginalised populations face difficulties in receiving timely medical attention. When state-owned services are only available to the poor against bribes, it fosters a culture of corruption. This undermines the principles of fairness, transparency, and equal access to services.

Bribes further widen the gap between the affluent and the marginalised, as the poor are unable to afford the additional costs imposed by corruption.

Persistent disparities can lead to social tension and unrest. Marginalised communities may feel neglected, excluded, and frustrated, leading to social discontent and potential conflicts. Unequal development policies can fuel resentment, create divisions within society, and harm social cohesion.

Addressing these issues requires implementing more inclusive and equitable development policies. Governments should prioritise resource allocation to uplift marginalised areas, ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, sanitation facilities, and basic infrastructure for all citizens.

Efforts to combat corruption and promote transparency are also crucial to fostering a fair and just society. By reducing disparities and promoting equal opportunities, societies can strive towards greater social harmony and sustainable development.

All of the above are the realities of life in Pakistan. The development paradigm must shift from the affluent towards the poor. Only 25 percent expenditure must be reserved for posh localities. In fact, the residents must be asked to contribute 50 percent for maintaining the infrastructure.

In the slums, first priority should be the maintenance of sewerage and water supply. Educational and health facilities should then be upgraded to an adequate level. If we start today, it will take at least a decade to make slums liveable places for the poor.