Pakistan dollar bonds fall as investors fear political risk

LONDON: Pakistan sovereign bonds dropped as much as 2 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, with shorter-dated maturities falling the most after the government said the country will open criminal proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The 2025 fell just over two cents at 1127 GMT, according to Tradeweb data, still trading over 60 cents on the dollar after a rally that kicked off earlier this month amid a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The bonds maturing April 2024 fell 1.7 cents on the dollar.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan will open criminal proceedings against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief on charges of exposing official secrets related to diplomatic correspondence.

Pakistan’s bonds have rallied since late June, when news of the International Monetary Fund deal emerged, but they still trade at distressed levels, reflecting doubts about the country’s long-term solvency.

The IMF has warned that Pakistan faces “daunting” economic challenges and needs to address its large fiscal and external imbalances.

Prices of the nation’s $1 billion debt due April 2024 have jumped to about 80 cents on the dollar from about 50 cents in late June, about twice the gains seen in bonds due 2031

The bond sell-off underscores the political risks facing Pakistan as it struggles to revive its economy after securing a nine-month bailout from the IMF this month. The IMF deal eased the nation’s immediate cash crunch, but also required it to implement tough reforms such as devaluing its currency and raising taxes.

Bond investors are wary of political uncertainty even as they rely on Pakistan to stick to policies agreed with the IMF by allowing its currency to float more freely and raise taxes.

The Washington-based fund recently met representatives of major political parties to ensure they are on board ahead of elections this year.

“The political noise is adding to the uncertainty and weighing on investor sentiment,” said an analyst at Karachi-based brokerage house. “The IMF program is positive, but it comes with a lot of challenges and conditions that need to be met.”

Pakistan “has an extensive record of going off-track on its commitments to the IMF,” Fitch Ratings said last week, even as it upgraded its score for the country.

Still, the IMF lending agreement that saw an immediate disbursement of about $1.2 billion is unequivocally good news for the cash-strapped nation. The deal also paved the way for financing from creditor nations, with Pakistan receiving $3 billion from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last week.

“For further performance to be generated in Pakistani bonds you need the commitment to the IMF programme to stay,” said Shamaila Khan, head of fixed income for emerging markets and Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in New York, last week.

The front-end of Pakistan’s dollar-bond curve will be most responsive to “what kind of policy mix is being followed and if the IMF programme is being followed,” she said.