Stocks trade mixed after IMF staff report, investors remain cautious

Stocks edged up Wednesday after the release of an IMF report on the country, which triggered cautious sentiment due to the still potential risks to the economy.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)’s benchmark KSE-100 index rose 89 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 45,095 points.

Brokerage Topline Securities said in a post-trading commentary that investors' sentiment remained cautious throughout the trading hours as the benchmark index floated in a narrow band of 300 points post IMF Staff Report.

The detailed country report charted out steps and guidelines for the ongoing SBA program, outlining performance criteria and structural reforms to neutralize the risks highlighted for the country in the report.

On the interest rates front, street view has been tilted towards a 100bps hike from status quo post IMF Staff report, as revealed in the Topline MPS Survey results, where 48 percent of the participants believe in status quo" in policy rate, while 52 percent expected a hike of 100 bps or +100bps.

The brokerage house said that the June quarter result season has been kicked off, where UBL surprised the market by announcing a bumper dividend of Rs11 consecutively for the second quarter. The announcement put further fuel in the banking sector stock prices, where most of the sector's stocks rallied post UBL announcement.

Subsequently, the banking sector contributed positively by gaining 272 points. On the flip side, Colgate-Pamolive was a major laggard, closing the day at 1498.43 (negative Rs121.49; down 7.5 percent), after having a massive rally of over 100 percent in the last two months.

Market volumes stood at 243.3 million shares (down 4 percent DoD) and value of Rs9.3 billion (up 27 percent DoD), respectively. WTL led the volume chart as it has witnessed over 18 million shares change of hands today.

"Stocks closed higher amid upbeat data on $2.56 billion current deficit falling by 85 percent YoY in FY23 and $334 million surplus in Jun'23," said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Crop.

He noted that the $600 million China rollover on debt, Pakistan's assurance to the US for implementation of the IMF program, and surging forex reserves played a catalytic role in the bullish close.

Arif Habib Limited in its post-trading note stated that there were a lot of jitters following the IMF Country Report released yesterday regarding interest rates, and the consensus view was for lower prices today. However, the market supported their view of looking for a low.

The benchmark index saw trade within yesterday's range but failed to move above 42,250 (HoD 45,227). “This remains the level to watch tomorrow for an indication that the lows are in. The KSE-30 (+0.69 percent) made a 2-day high, indicating that blue chips have leadership.”

Top Performers on Wednesday were banks, with standouts being BAHL PA (+6.31 percent), MCB PA (+5.49 percent), BAFL PA (+3.48 percent), and UBL PA (+5.77 percent), which beat payout expectations with a Rs11/share dividend. COLG PA (-7.5 percent) was the largest drag on the index and took off 83 points.