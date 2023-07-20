SBP designates D-SIBs for 2023

KARACHI: Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday designated three banks as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) for the year 2023.

The SBP said the designation was made in line with its D-SIB framework, which was introduced in April 2018. The framework aims to strengthen the resilience of systemically important banks against shocks.

"In line with the D-SIBs framework, the State Bank has carried out the annual assessment based on banks' financials as of December 31, 2022," it said.

"As per the assessment, three banks namely National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited, and United Bank Limited have been designated as D-SIBs for the year 2023. These banks will have to follow additional Common Equity Tier-1 (CET-1) capital requirements, in addition to implementing the enhanced supervisory requirements," it added.

As D-SIBs, NBP, HBL, and UBL will have to follow additional Common Equity Tier-1 (CET-1) capital requirements. NBP will have to maintain an additional CET-1 of 2.5 percent, while HBL and UBL will have to maintain an additional CET-1 of 1.5 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

In addition, branches of Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) operating in Pakistan will be required to hold additional CET-1 capital against their risk-weighted assets in Pakistan at the rate as applicable on the respective principal G-SIB.

The framework introduced by the State Bank is consistent with international standards and global best practices and takes into account the local dynamics. It specifies the methodology for the identification and designation of D-SIBs, enhanced regulatory and supervisory requirements, and implementation guidelines for D-SIBs. The enhanced requirements aim to further strengthen the resilience of the systemically important banks against shocks and augment their risk management capacities.

The identification of D-SIBs involves a two-step process. In the first step, sample D-SIBs are identified each year based on quantitative and qualitative criteria. In the second step, D-SIBs are designated from amongst the sample D-SIBs based on institutions' composite systemic score in terms of their size, interconnectedness, substitutability, and complexity.