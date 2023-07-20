Rupee on losing streak, interbank rate closes at 283.80/dollar

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for the fourth consecutive session in the interbank market on Wednesday, as it fell 0.27 percent to 283.80 against the dollar.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 29 per dollar, unchanged from the previous close. “The rupee is under pressure due to an increase in the demand for dollars for import and dividends payments,” said a currency dealer.

“As the backlog caused by import and dividend restrictions is cleared, the banks have resumed opening new letters of credit for importing goods,” the dealer added.

In its country report on Pakistan, which was released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that Pakistan had recently taken important steps, including the completion of prior actions.

These include; parliamentary approval of an FY2024 budget in accordance with IMF staff-level agreement to meet programme targets, and withdrawal of the circular on prioritisation in providing foreign exchange for certain types of imports introduced in December 2022, with the goal of ensuring full market determination of the exchange rate.

The IMF’s board last week approved a $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for a period of nine months, of which $1.2 billion has already been disbursed, while the remaining money is subject to two quarterly reviews in November and February.

Interestingly for the first time, the IMF has put a condition (structural benchmark) on rupee/dollar parity to manage currency in line with market forces.

As per the country report, the average premium between the interbank and open market rate will be no more than 1.25 percent during any consecutive five-business day period.

This is a good condition to keep currency in line with market forces, according to analysts. “Following the depreciation in late January and further moves in March, FX market functioning has improved, and some liquidity has returned to the market; and rates in the interbank and open market have converged, although a sizable premium remains in the informal market,” the IMF said in a report.

“Going forward, restoring full market determination of the exchange rate is expected to ensure that the interbank–open market premium remains within a 1.25 percent range on average (continuous structural benchmark).

Staff emphasised that a functioning and flexible exchange rate market should be the means to address BOP [balance of payments] pressures, rather than administrative and exchange measures,” it added.