Developing Asia on track to grow faster in 2023: ADB

MANILA: Developing Asia is on track to grow faster in 2023 from a year earlier as strong consumption and investment offset the impact of weak global demand, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday.

In an update to its regional economic outlook, the ADB kept its 2023 growth forecast for developing Asia at 4.8 percent, but revised a tad lower its estimate for next year to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent in April, reflecting risks, including from Russia's war on Ukraine.

Developing Asia consists of 46 economies in the Asia-Pacific and excludes Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The ADB maintained its growth projections for subregions East Asia and South Asia, with China and India still expected to expand 5.0 percent and 6.4 percent this year, respectively, and 4.5 percent and 6.7 percent in 2024, but trimmed slightly its outlook for Southeast Asia.

Growth in Southeast Asia is now expected at 4.6 percent this year and 4.9 percent next year, down from 4.7 percent and 5.0 percent previously, the ADB said, due mainly to weaker global demand for exports.

The bank cut next year’s economic growth forecast for developing Asia, while maintaining its projection for 2023.

The ADB’s lowering of its 2024 estimate to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent reflects a global outlook that is “dimmed by lagged effects from interest rate hikes.” But the region is still projected to grow 4.8 percent in 2023, unchanged from its April forecast, the bank said.

An upside risk to the growth outlook of developing Asia is slower inflation, which has allowed most central banks in the region to hold off tightening, helping underpin domestic consumption.

The ADB cut its inflation forecast for developing Asia, as food and fuel prices eased, supply chain disruptions waned and interest rate hikes started to bite.

Inflation, which has squeezed household budgets and left millions of poor households struggling to put food on the table, is heading back towards pre-Covid levels.

It expects inflation of 3.6 percent this year, compared with its forecast in April of 4.2 percent as prices in China ease sharply, the bank said in its flagship outlook report.

"If inflation is tamed more quickly than currently expected in the advanced economies, the authorities there would likely adopt a more dovish monetary policy, which would support growth in the region," ADB said.

At the same time, the lender warned an escalation inRussia´s invasion of Ukraine could fuel price hikes, while the return of the El Nino weather phenomenon this year could hurt economies. The tide was also turning on interest rates, the bank noted.

"With lower inflation in developing Asia and more moderate monetary tightening in the United States, most central banks in the region have kept policy rates steady this year, with signs emerging of a shift toward easier money," it said.