PMLN will not forge electoral alliance: Sana

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, center, speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that component parties of the ruling PDM will contest the upcoming general elections from their respective platforms, and will not enter into an electoral alliance, Geo News reported.

In an informal interaction with journalists in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the PMLN will not enter into an electoral alliance with any political party to contest the general elections.

The security czar said the ruling PMLN is certain that it will grab 200 provincial assembly and 100 National Assembly seats in Punjab in the elections due later this year.

Speaking about the ongoing cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the interior minister said it was premature to comment on the outcome of the verdicts. “Whether the PTI chief would be disqualified or convicted, it is premature to say anything.” He said action should be taken against all those involved in the May 9 vandalism that saw attacks on civil and military installations across the country following the PTI chief’s arrest in corruption cases.