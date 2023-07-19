Procedure to select college principals, directors education revised

LAHORE: The Punjab government has released the revised eligibility test procedure for the appointment of principals of colleges and director of education.

A notification in this regard has been issued after Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the summary sent by the Higher Education Department.

Secretary Higher Education Javed Akhtar Mehmood, on the instructions of Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, has made major changes in the eligibility test for appointments to the above positions. Now, transparency and merit could not be ignored in the appointments.

According to the documents, the educational qualification required for these posts was MPhil and PhD with 5 and 10 marks respectively. Maximum marks were 10 for both PhD and MPhil combined.

In the revised policy, the maximum marks will remain 10. But now there will be 7 marks for PhD and 3 for MPhil. Three marks will be given to the PhD candidates for the articles or theses published at the national or international level.

Earlier, for appointment of principal and director education, the officer had to have administrative experience as Director, Principal and Deputy Secretary Higher Education, Deputy Director (Colleges), In-charge Principal or Section Officer in the last five years.

In the revised policy, the posts of Chairperson Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, EDO Education, Controller of Examinations, Secretary Education Boards, DO Education and Vice Principal are made eligible for these positions. A change has been made in the administrative experience. Instead of last five years in the service, the officer should have five years of experience at these positions at any time in the service.

Earlier, the main factor for eligibility was position in final degree for the appointment of principal and director of education in government colleges. Now, officers who have served in hard areas for five years will be preferred. There were 30 interview marks. But, in the revised procedure, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Mansoor Qadir, who is the chairman of the interview committee, has reduced the marks to 20 to cut discretionary powers, and to prevent exploitation of eligible candidates.

Secretary Higher Education Javed Akhtar Mehmood said this is a revolutionary initiative of the current government, which has removed the system having many flaws and was in use for many years.

All the stakeholders, including professors, lecturers and academicians, have termed this policy as an important step towards transparency and merit.