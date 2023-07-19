Bilawal calls for unlocking potential of cooperation with other countries

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underlined working with the world countries to unlock the potential of cooperation in various sectors and fields.

He was speaking at a dinner he organized in honour of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad on Tuesday. The foreign minister said the coalition government had tried to restore engagement with the world community across the globe. He said that he had visited various capitals of the world and during those tours he found an immense potential for Pakistan that needs to be tapped.

Bilawal also thanked the global community for helping Pakistan in natural disasters like recent floods. He said Pakistan had experienced turbulent economic challenges and the world community, especially friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia, came forward to help Pakistan in reaching out an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. On the upcoming general elections in the country, the foreign minister said it would be an opportunity to the people of Pakistan to elect politicians and parties, who believe in expanding space for political

harmony and tolerance in the country. The dinner was attended by ambassadors, envoys and representatives of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad.