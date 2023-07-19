10th of Muharram on 29th

QUETTA: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday could not sight the Muharram moon, which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH, Geo News reported.

This means that the first of Muharram will be on Thursday (July 20) and Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz and other officials also attended the meeting.