How Imran-era economic policies led to IMF deal failure

ISLAMABAD: The IMF has listed all the factors contributing to the failure of the last Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, which was initially signed by the last PTI-led regime in July 2019. Besides challenging political conditions, the sequence of shocks (Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, 2022 floods) coupled with compounding policy reversals in the second half of the programme required multiple recalibrations of the programme and the original programme goals fell out of reach. The public statements about possible debt restructuring also caused market turmoil, spiked sovereign spreads.

Furthermore, amid limited external financing, debt service drained reserves to low levels, fiscal targets were missed, and SBP’s forward/book started to grow.

In its released staff report under the newly signed $3 billion SBA programme, the IMF listed a box item titled “Pakistan Looking Back --programme Performance under 2019-2023 EFF” saying that the EFF was approved in July 2019 when Pakistan’s economy was again at a critical juncture.

The IMF said the misaligned economic policies — including large fiscal deficits, loose monetary policy, and defence of an overvalued exchange rate— had fueled consumption and short-term growth, steadily eroded macroeconomic buffers, increased external and public debt, and depleted international reserves. Long-standing structural weaknesses had remained, including a narrow tax base and weak tax administration, a difficult business environment, inefficient and loss-making SOEs, and low labour productivity amid a large informal economy.

This was against the overarching programme objectives including (i) a decisive fiscal consolidation, supported by comprehensive efforts to drastically improve revenue mobilization (by 4–5 percentage points of GDP); (ii) allowing the exchange rate to be flexible and market-determined, supported by appropriate monetary policy and a strengthened and independent central bank; (iii) energy sector reforms to eliminate large quasi-fiscal costs; (iv) a scale-up of social spending, and (v) structural reforms (mainly in the areas of SOE performance, governance, and business climate). The programme period can be broadly separated into three phases.

First, an early phase with considerable success in stabilizing the economy. Second, the pandemic phase during which Fund support proved instrumental in buffering this unprecedented shock. And third, an extended stop-and-go phase, as the programme repeatedly went off-track, often immediately after the successful completion of a review.

The sequence of shocks (Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, 2022 floods) coupled with compounding policy reversals in the second half of the programme required multiple recalibrations of the programme and the original programme goals fell out of reach. Following the programme approval in July 2019, the authorities’ decisive policy implementation started to reverse Pakistan’s large imbalances, allowing for the successful completion of the 1st review in December 2019.

The external adjustment advanced quickly as the transition to a market-determined exchange rate proceeded in an orderly way and fiscal performance was consistently strong. International reserves rose quickly to more comfortable levels. Buffers built in the early phase of the EFF, along with quick support under the RFI, the DSSI, and from other partners helped Pakistan mitigate the severe pandemic shock and the authorities’ policies proved critical in supporting the economy and saving lives and livelihoods. Aside from health-related containment measures, their response included a temporary fiscal stimulus, a large expansion of social safety nets, monetary policy support, and targeted financial initiatives. These measures, supported by sizable emergency financing from the international community helped contain the first Covid-19 wave of cases and the impact on the economy. Although, policy priorities inevitably shifted and the pace of implementation slowed amid the Covid-19 crisis, the authorities remained committed to the EFF’s medium-term objectives in the face of challenging economic and political conditions.

The programme resumed with the completion of the combined 2nd–5th reviews in March 2021. Supported by the completion of the reviews, in April 2021 Pakistan was able to access international markets for the first time since 2017. Amid the robust recovery from the pandemic and an incipient commodity price boom, the authorities deviated from the EFF path with the passage of an expansionary FY22 budget. The EFF remained off track throughout 2021 (the end-June fiscal target had been missed) before the authorities corrected the course with the passage of a mini-budget in January 2022. However, external imbalances had started to build up amid the mistimed fiscal expansion and a delayed monetary policy response to rising inflationary pressures. Moreover, the authorities viewed the terms-of-trade shock as temporary, with a role for FX interventions to smooth trend depreciation, against staff advice.

Despite delays in many areas, an important reform was completed with the passage of amendments to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Act to strengthen central bank’s independence, its decision-making structure, and its mandate. Again, positive sentiment around the 6th review, completed in early February 2022, allowed Pakistan to tap international markets, which would be the last time that Pakistan would raise fresh financing from commercial creditors during the programme period.

“The second stop-and-go phase began only weeks after the completion of the 6th review. Amid the spike of commodity prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine the government proceeded with large, unbudgeted fuel subsidies, and continued efforts to stem depreciation pressures through large FX intervention,” it added.

Following political volatility and a change in government, the new authorities kept subsidies in place for months before deciding to bring the EFF back on track in June 2022. Measures included the passage of an agreed FY23 budget (the end-June fiscal target was missed by a wide margin), significantly increasing the policy rate, eliminating post-tax fuel subsidies, and increasing fuel taxation and electricity tariffs.

To signal their resolve to return to macroeconomic stability, the authorities also requested an extension of the EFF through June 2023, which was approved by the Board, supported by financing assurances from bilateral partners to fill a financing gap of US$4 billion, with the completion of the combined 7th–8th reviews in August 2022.

Around that time, Pakistan was hit by devastating floods, which provided the backdrop for the programme’s final part. Amid great uncertainty about the economic and humanitarian impact, the direction of economic policies and their compatibility with EFF objectives became increasingly unclear. The exchange rate became tightly controlled and public statements about a possible debt restructuring caused market turmoil and a spike in sovereign spreads. Gaps in the functioning of the FX market and uncertainty around fiscal policy and the flood recovery prevented the completion of a review. Meanwhile, amid limited external financing, debt service drained reserves to low levels, fiscal targets were missed, and SBP’s forward/book started to grow.

Following the January 2023 conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, understandings were reached on key policies. However, with policy slippages and a growing financing gap, including from the non-disbursement of financing pledged for the combined 7th–8th reviews, a review could not be completed. In May-June, discussions resumed on policies to resume the programme and the completion of the remaining EFF reviews, however, time constraints prevented bringing a review to the Board. As a result, the EFF expired on June 30, 2023.