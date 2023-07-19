Man kills three minor sisters in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: In a heart-wrenching incident, a brother killed his three minor sisters at the Thermal Colony area.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider stated that the police were informed about the disappearance of three sisters on Monday from the Thermal Colony area. Subsequently, a search operation was launched.

“Immediately after receiving information from the girls’ family, the police initiated a search and discovered three bodies in an abandoned house near the victims’ home,” he explained.

The victims were identified as seven-year-old Abia, eight-year-old Zahrah, and 11-year-old Areesha.

As per the complaint submitted to the police before the discovery of the bodies, the brother of the victims narrated that his two sisters, Zahrah and Abia, had gone out to play at a nearby playground around 5pm on Monday and did not come back.

He further stated, “Later, my other sister Areesha went out to look for the two missing sisters, and she also did not return.”

In his plea, he had requested the police to conduct a thorough search for his sisters, as his own attempts to locate them had been in vain.

Later, a first information report (FIR) of the murders was registered at City police station on behalf of Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajjad Ahmed under Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.During the investigation, the police had a suspicion on the slain sisters’ brother who had a bruise on his hand. When the police grilled him, he confessed to his crime saying that he took his sisters to nearby quarter and slit their throats, said DPO Hasnain Haider.