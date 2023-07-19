PTI slams govt for approving Rs62bn for MPs schemes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday slammed the government for approving immediate release of Rs62 billion funds for parliamentarians’ schemes few days before the expiry of the term of the incumbent assembly, demanding its withdrawal.

PTI spokesman alleged it was nothing but an attempt to rig the forthcoming general elections. He strongly condemned the Shehbaz-led government for its efforts to rig the polls because the cabal of crooks scared of crushing defeat if free, fair and transparent general election was held in the country.

He said that the government approved the release of Rs62 billion for the MPs schemes was an attempt to steal the upcoming elections, which was shameful and unacceptable. He claimed that the IMF and friendly countries did not release funds to sponsor the election campaign of the courtiers but to help avert the looming default.

PTI spokesperson went on to say that a semi-dead economy got some oxygen in the wake of receiving funds from international lender and the friendly countries. However, he alarmed that the move of the ‘imported government’ was simultaneously destructive for the IMF programme and Pakistan’s democracy, adding that the three-week ‘guest government’ was trying to steal elections through opening the gate of the national treasury for the parliamentarians.

PTI spokesperson charged that the gang (rulers) was looting and plundering the national treasure as booty to keep its politics alive, adding that the nation was being crushed under the burden of the worst inflation, unemployment and the fastest economic collapse. He continued that the flour had gone out of the reach of a significant portion of the population after Rs150 increase in the price of a 20-kg bag. Similarly, PTI spokesperson stated that after an increase of Rs5 per unit in the basic tariff of electricity and 2 hours in peak hours, electricity bills were a message of death to the people.

The price of sugar, he noted, also reached the highest level under the nose of the mafia’s partner and guardian of the government, adding that instead of protecting millions of poor people, who were dying under the burden of inflation, the cruel gang of criminals was pouring money on the survival of their dead politics.