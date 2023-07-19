Population at greater risk of dengue outbreak

Rawalpindi: A total of 29 patients belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have so far been tested positive for dengue fever while the peak season for transmission of the infection in this region of the country has yet to be set in.

The epidemiological data hints that the situation is alarming and experts say that the population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is at greater risk of facing a severe outbreak of dengue fever in the next few days if extensive preventive measures are not taken in time. At this point in time last year, as many as 27 confirmed cases of dengue fever were reported from the twin cities while from July 18 to November 30 in 2022, well over 10000 patients were tested positive from the region making the outbreak one of the most severe in the history of dengue fever.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that to date, a total of 21 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district while eight patients have been tested positive for the infection in hospitals in the federal capital. Almost all the patients confirmed positive for dengue fever so far from the region were reported in the last two months hinting that the population in the region may face a severe outbreak of the infection in its peak season, from August to October. It has been observed in the past 15 years that the first cases of dengue fever in this region of the country appear by the end of July or in the middle of August while sporadic cases, reported before August do not cross the figure of 10 generally.