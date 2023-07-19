FBISE announces SSC I&II results

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-I) - class 9 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC-II) - class 10 annual examinations. The SSC-II (Matriculation) passing percentage reached 89.61, while SSC-I witnessed a passing percentage of 65.28.

Federal Minister of Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain extended his heartfelt congratulations to the accomplished students, recognising their contributions to placing Pakistan on the global map of educational excellence.

In a ground-breaking move, the passing percentage for matriculation examinations will be increased to 40% starting from the upcoming academic year.