FBISE announces SSC I&II results

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-I) - class 9 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC-II) - class 10 annual examinations. The SSC-II (Matriculation) passing percentage reached 89.61, while SSC-I witnessed a passing percentage of 65.28.
Federal Minister of Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain extended his heartfelt congratulations to the accomplished students, recognising their contributions to placing Pakistan on the global map of educational excellence.
In a ground-breaking move, the passing percentage for matriculation examinations will be increased to 40% starting from the upcoming academic year.
MUZAFFARGARH: In a heart-wrenching incident, a brother killed his three minor sisters at the Thermal Colony...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tuesday slammed the government for approving immediate release of Rs62 billion...
Rawalpindi: A total of 29 patients belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have so far been tested...
Islamabad: Federal Minister of Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute hosted a significant International Seminar on Tuesday titled...
Major Adil Farooq Raja faces a defamation case from a serving military officer.ISLAMABAD: Adil Raja, a controversial...