LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad served on notices to PTI chief’s sister Dr Uzma Khan, a former MNA and three MPAs to appear on July 20 for an investigation in a land record scandal.

According to FIR Dr Uzma Khan is accused of illegally transferring land worth millions of rupees to her name through forgery on the basis of bogus documents.

Similarly, former MNA Rana Nasrullah Ghuman and ex-members Punjab Assembly, Mian Waris Aziz, Ali Akhtar, Muhammad Zaheeruddin and other suspects were also summoned to Anti-corruption Faisalabad office on July 20 on the charges of corruption.