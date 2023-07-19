Ijaz Chaudhry’s judicial remand extended

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of PTI’s leader Ijaz Chaudhry until July 31.He is allegedly involved in creating law and order chaos following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The ATC judge also instructed the police concerned to submit the challan of the case to the court. The Shadman police had registered a case against the accused under different sections, including 7ATA.The accused was presented before the court after the expiration of his previous judicial remand. During the proceedings, the police requested that the court give them more time to submit the challan, saying that it was in its final phase. The court accepted the request and directed the police to submit the challan before the next hearing date.