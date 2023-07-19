IHC suspends ECP warrant for Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In August 2022, the ECP had issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog. Fawad had moved the high court against his non-bailable arrest warrant issued by the ECP in a contempt case over his non-appearance. After hearing the initial arguments from both sides, the IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for him.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri in his order directed him to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan on July 20 else contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against him.