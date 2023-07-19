Plastic roads to be built in Punjab

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to build plastic roads as an in-principle decision has been taken to introduce such roads in the province.

These plastic roads offer enhanced durability compared to conventional coal tar-made roads, as they were less prone to breaking.

In addition, the chief minister has emphasised the importance of transparency and ensuring high-quality standards in road construction projects.

Condoles death of son of former minister: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief over the death of son of former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a traffic accident.

Orders revamping PIC Emergency: Caretaker chief minister has issued a directive to revamp the emergency of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in City to minimise patient movement and ensure efficient care. The directive emphasised the need to create a sustainable and practical system that prioritises patients’ convenience and treatment effectiveness. As part of the redesign, smart beds will be introduced to facilitate tests and treatments, replacing the conventional use of wheelchairs.

Seeks a report from RPO DG Khan: Caretaker chief minister has sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan about the recovery of the bodies of three girls from Thermal Colony, Muzaffargarh and ordered an investigation into the tragic incident. The arrest of the accused persons should be ensured and no effort should be spared in providing justice to the heirs, he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

Samanabad Underpass work reviewed: Secretary Housing Sajid Zafar and Additional Secretary Technical Umar Farooq, who are members of committee formed to monitor and complete the Samanabad Underpass, visited the project on the directions of Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi, here on Tuesday.

They reviewed the ongoing work and the additional machinery and staff deployed for the timely completion of project.