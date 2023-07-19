Men’s personal health compromised while struggling to make both ends meet: experts

ISLAMABAD: Men’s health is the most ignored area in Pakistan as they pay little attention to their own wellbeing while spending most of their resources and time on the needs of their family members including children, wives and parents and other relatives, experts said on Tuesday.

“Men’s health needs are equally important and they should also take care of themselves,” Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) told an awareness session in the capital.

Addressing the session on “International Men’s Health Month 2023”, the chief executive DRAP said men don’t get themselves screened for diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancer in their struggle to keep their family members healthy and when they are diagnosed with any of these ailments, often the disease progresses to incurable stages.

“In West, life expectancy is around 100 years while in our country, the life expectancy is reduced to 60. This is because our people don’t pay attention to their health and seldom screen themselves for non-communicable diseases. Even seeking help for mental health is a taboo in our country,” he added. Experts advised men of all ages to spend some time of the day for their wellbeing and try to indulge in physical activities in form of sports, exercise, cycling, swimming, jogging or simply walking to remain fit and healthy. “The best a man can do to remain fit and healthy is doing regular exercise. It is one of several factors known to lower the risk of developing cancer as well as improve outcomes in patients already diagnosed,” Dr Yasser Rehman, a renowned oncologist told participants.

According to some studies, up to 1 hour of moderate activity daily or 30 minutes of vigorous activity is recommended to cut cancer risk, said Dr Yasser.

Dr Omar Idris Mufti, head of the Maroof Cardiologist Center, said men in their 30s and 40s should get their complete medical checkup done annually and they should be screened for diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, kidney ailments and cancer, saying a family physician or cardiologist could advise some tests in this regard.

Psychiatrist Dr Rashid Ali Khan said mental health of men is an ignored area, as many men don’t discuss their mental health issues with others, adding that often depression and anxiety among men remain undiagnosed and unnoticed, which sometimes lead to serious issues for them as well as their family members.