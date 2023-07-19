PTI strongly disputes govt claim of economic revival

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Focal Person on Economy Muzamil Aslam Tuesday strongly disputed the government’s claim of economic turnaround, alleging the PDM regime had alarmingly exacerbated Pakistan’s economic woes. He squarely blamed the government for plunging the country into the worst economic crisis and compounding the difficulties of the people manifolds. Muzamil said that the PM called provision of loans from Saudi Arabia, UAE and IMF as his success, but he insisted it was PTI Chairman Imran Khan who ensured the IMF deal.

He disputed the PDM’s economic stability narrative by presenting a comparative analysis of the economic performance of PTI and PDM government.

Muzamil said that the cabal of crooks falsely claimed that they put the country on the path of economic recovery in a futile attempt to hoodwink and mislead the people but he said that in reality, the PDM exacerbated Pakistan’s economic problems alarmingly with each passing day.

PTI leader said that the PDM government was pretending that they were clearing the landmines to stabilise the economy but actually they ruined the fast thriving economy of the country. Muzamil went on to say that there were two documents that spoke for themselves about the performance of the incumbent government and PTI government.

He pointed out that according to the economic survey published by the government showed that the growth rate was 6.1 percent, while average per capita income was around $1,800. Muzamil said that inflation rate was around 12 percent and interest rate was around 10 percent, adding that the value of the rupee against the dollar was Rs180.

Muzamil said that there was no tax burden on the rich class because there was energy in the economy, adding that by taxing the rich, this money was transferred to the poor. He stated that despite the global crisis of Covid, PTI government provided relief to the poor.

According to the IMF report, he noted the growth rate last year was 6.1 percent and rejected government’s claim of 0.3 percent growth rate this year, saying it is negative 0.5 percent. He said that the government claimed that the growth rate would be 3.5 percent next year; while the IMF projected it would be only 2.5 percent. PTI Focal Person said that the most disturbing thing was that when PDM government was imposed on the nation, unemployment in the country was 6.2 percent, which jumped to 8.5 percent at the end of this year, adding that a 2% rise in unemployment meant two million people had lost their jobs.