NA panel seeks report on cops injured on May 9

ISLAMABAD: Taking cognisance of the May 9 incidents in the country, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Interior has summoned the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspectors general seeking a detailed report on injured police officials.

As many as 169 police officers were injured, 13 army installations attacked and 19 government buildings besieged, the Punjab police DIG told the committee that met here with Ahmed Hussain Deharr in the chair on Tuesday. The Punjab government awarded Rs8,284,000 as cash awards to 169 injured police officials. The committee lauded the Punjab police and issued a displeasure notice to the federal and provincial information secretaries for not telecasting the government narrative on the incident. Moreover, the committee directed that the government narrative should be displayed on every television multiple time. The NA panel directed to issue appreciation letters and recommended the police officials for Sitara-i-Imtiaz and other awards for their services to prevent acceleration of the grave circumstances.

The committee expressed displeasure on the absence of the KP police officials in the meeting.

On the bill ‘The Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2022’ (moved by Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA), the committee recommended that re-habilitation, legal and medical facilitation for the victim should be free of cost.

Moreover, protection of the witness should be ensured and prosecution department should be added to the committee of acid burn victims. A nominee of chief justice from the high courts should be added with the recommendations of chief justice concerned.

The committee passed the bill with amendments.

On ‘the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020, (Section 297)’, mover MNA Choudhary Faqir Ahmad proposed that fine amount should be Rs2 million and imprisonment should be maximum seven years. In addition to that, the committee proposed life imprisonment for sexual assault on dead corpse.

On ‘the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2022 (Section 17)’ (moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail, MNA), the panel recommended that domicile should be on the basis of the permanent address.