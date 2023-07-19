NGOs join hands for water supply project

LAHORE: An NGO, WaterAid, dedicated to providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions, alongside Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) and M&C Saatchi World Services Pakistan has announced partnership with Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC) for the transformative ‘Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project.’
This transformative initiative aims to revolutionise water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices in rural Punjab, promoting healthier lives and sustainable development. The WaterAid-led consortium will spearhead the comprehensive behaviour change communication and capacity development component of the project, empowering villagers with essential knowledge to improve WASH conditions.
