Meeting reviews Punjab’s flood situation

LAHORE: Punjab’s Senior Member Board of Revenue/Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed on Tuesday visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to assess the preparedness and monitoring systems in place for the flood situation and the upcoming monsoon spell.

During the visit, he inspected the provincial control room and emphasised the importance of its continued effective monitoring of the flood situation. He stressed the need for round-the-clock monitoring of water flow in rivers, dams, and bridges, as well as the timely dissemination of awareness through an early warning system to relevant departments and citizens.

Subsequently, a review meeting was held in the committee room. Participants included PDMA’s Director Nazia Jabeen; Director of Operations Nisar Ahmad Sani; Director (South) Hameedullah Malik, and others. Director-General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Qureshi briefed the SMBR/Relief Commissioner.