Meeting reviews Punjab’s flood situation

LAHORE: Punjab’s Senior Member Board of Revenue/Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed on Tuesday visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to assess the preparedness and monitoring systems in place for the flood situation and the upcoming monsoon spell.
During the visit, he inspected the provincial control room and emphasised the importance of its continued effective monitoring of the flood situation. He stressed the need for round-the-clock monitoring of water flow in rivers, dams, and bridges, as well as the timely dissemination of awareness through an early warning system to relevant departments and citizens.
Subsequently, a review meeting was held in the committee room. Participants included PDMA’s Director Nazia Jabeen; Director of Operations Nisar Ahmad Sani; Director (South) Hameedullah Malik, and others. Director-General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Qureshi briefed the SMBR/Relief Commissioner.
LAHORE: An NGO, WaterAid, dedicated to providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions, alongside...
PESHAWAR: Taking note of the rise in contracting the HIV/AIDS virus in the general public, the provincial health...
MIRANSHAH: The Pakistan Army took a significant step to promote girls’ education by inaugurating the Golden Arrow...
Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan in London, United Kingdom. — Provided by the reporter LONDON: Pakistan’s most famous...
MANSEHRA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has been holding free eye camps and would give away over...
MANSEHRA: A senior official on Tuesday said the Education Department stood atop for enrolling students at the second...