HIV/AIDS tests made mandatory

PESHAWAR: Taking note of the rise in contracting the HIV/AIDS virus in the general public, the provincial health department has made it mandatory for all all public sector hospitals to ensure screening of HIV/AIDS as an essential requirement of all the patients undergoing major surgical procedures in their respective hospitals in future.

“With reference to the subject cited above, where-in there is an increasing trend of contracting the HIV/AIDS virus in the general public, all the District Health Officers and Medical Superintendents DHQ Hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are hereby directed to make sure the screening of HIV/AIDS as an essential requirement of all the patients undergoing major surgical procedures in their respective Hospitals in future,” provincial Director General Health Services stated in an official statement.