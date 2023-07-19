KSrelief holds free eye camps

MANSEHRA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has been holding free eye camps and would give away over 12000 spectacles to deserving and needy patients.

A press release issued by the Saudi Embassy said that blindness was turning into a challenge to people who couldn’t afford its treatment and in order to overcome its soaring cases King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has initiated Noor Saudi Volunteer project in the Sindh and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan.

It added that under the initiative as many as 12 free eyes medical camps were being organised in rural and urban parts of both provinces with the support of local partners in Karachi.

The primary objective of this outreach programme, according to a press release was to detect and address eye-related issues at an early stage, thereby combating blindness and improving the quality of life for thousands of individuals.

Under this programme, more than 50,000 medical examinations, and over 5,000 surgeries will be provided, along with 12,000 glasses for vision correction, using the medications prescribed by doctors.

This initiative ensures that individuals not only receive essential treatment but also have access to the necessary eyewear to enhance their visual capabilities.