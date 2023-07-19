Mansehra attracts maximum students to second shifts

MANSEHRA: A senior official on Tuesday said the Education Department stood atop for enrolling students at the second shifts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I am proud of you that owing to your sincere efforts and dedication, we could achieve this milestone,” District Education Officer (DEO) Ashfaq Khan Jadoon said while speaking at a function attended among others by principals and headmasters of government primary, middle and high schools from across the district here.

Jadoon said though teachers, principals and headmasters were following the second shift policy issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department to enhance the enrolment but there was still a room for improvement.

“You should also mobilize parent-teacher councils as this policy envisions and makes appointments only after it adopts resolution seeking induction of more teachers and other staff,” he said. The DEO said merit should strictly be followed either by making more appointments or settling such issues where there were some controversies among stakeholders.

Jadoon said as DEO he was working to resolve the outstanding issues in the department.“Since my posting here I have settled all such issues faced by teachers which enhanced the education standard in the district and now parents are relying on the public sector’s teaching institutions,” he said.

Chairman of All Primary Teachers Association Bashir Yusufzai said the teacher fraternity was imparting education to students in morning and second shifts across the district.