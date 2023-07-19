Police station building handed over to cops

WANA: The Pakistan Army officials on Tuesday handed over the keys of the newly constructed building of the Raghzai Police Station and Angoor Adda checkpoint to the police in Lower South Waziristan tribal district.

Captain Ahmed of Pak Army handed over the keys of the police station and checkpoint to District Police Officer (DPO) Lower South Waziristan Farmanullah at a ceremony here. Other police officers were also present at the ceremony.

Thanking the Pakistan Army for the construction of the police station and the police post, the DPO hoped that the Pakistan Army would continue to help the police in the future as well. The cops shifted to the police station under SHO Raghzai Usman Khan after the building was handed over to them.

The local people expressed happiness over the construction of the police station and thanked the DPO for fulfilling their long-standing demand. The local elders vowed that they would provide all possible assistance to the police in controlling the crimes in the area. Also, local committee members of the Tanai area met the DPO and informed him about their issues. The DPO assured them that the police would provide them all possible assistance and help.