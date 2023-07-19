 
July 19, 2023
CIA submits 3,478 challans in six months

By Our Correspondent
July 19, 2023

LAHORE: CIA Lahore police submitted challans of 3,478 cases of heinous crimes, including kidnapping for ransom, blind murder and robbery during the last six months.

The police arrested 4,729 accused during the last six months. Around 283 members of 81 criminal gangs were arrested and stolen goods were recovered. The police arrested 401 proclaimed offenders of A category, including 360 court absconders.