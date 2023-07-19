Minister assures protesters of problems’ resolution

JAMRUD: Visiting the protest camp in Jamrud bazaar, Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Taj Muhammad Afridi on Tuesday assured the protesters that he would take up their issues with the relevant authorities.

He said that he would meet the higher authorities to discuss the issues being faced by the members of the of Kukikhel tribespeople. He said that no effort would be spared to facilitate them.

The caretaker minister further said the Regi Lalma land issue would be resolved through talks so that no untoward incident could happen. He said that the entire country was facing a power crisis, adding that he would ask the relevant officials to provide electricity to Jamrud. “We will solve the problems through mutual consultation and cooperation,” he added.