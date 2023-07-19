Special persons’ cricket tourney ends

PESHAWAR: The first three days of a special persons’ cricket tournament concluded at Bajaur Sports Complex at Khar on Tuesday.
The closing ceremony was attended by senior officials of the district administration, security forces, special persons, officials, sports association officials and a large number of local youth.Special teams from Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Bannu, Swat and Takhtbhai participated in the three-day tournament.
Among them, wheelchair races and hand wrestling competitions were also held. In the final cricket match, Bajaur Guluna defeated Dir Tigers and won the tournament.
The chief guest distributed trophies and cash prizes to the top performers, runners-up and winning teams.
Along with this, a musical night was also organized for special persons in which local artistes performed. Special persons thanked the Frontier Corps North for organising the tournament and said that such tournaments should be held in future to encourage them.
