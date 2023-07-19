Woman along with 3 kids attempts to commit suicide

NOWSHERA: A woman along with her three minor children attempted to commit suicide by jumping into Indus River at Khairabad point on Tuesday.

The local divers and Rescue 1122 fished out the body of a child and rescued the woman while search for the two missing children were still going on.Naubayan Bibi, a resident of Khan Kohi in Nizampur, along with her three children named Abdul Hadi, 6, Mobeen, 4, and Muhammad Yahya, 2, attempted to commit suicide and jumped into the Indus River near Lal Pul in Khairabad point after she got frustrated due to abject poverty, price-hike and ailment of all members of the family.

However, the local divers and members of the Rescue 1122 teams launched a rescue operation and saved the woman from drowning.

They also retrieved the body of Abdul Hadi while search for the remaining two children was continuing.The woman was arrested after her husband Nahid Khan reported the incident to the police.

Naubayan Bibi told the police that her husband was a watchman in Islamabad for Rs20,000 monthly salary. She said that her husband and all the children were kidney patients and they would had nothing to buy food for the family members after all the money spent on the medicines.

She said that she and her husband would always exchange harsh words due to ailments of the family members and above all the extreme poverty and unprecedented price-hike of essential commodities.

The woman said that she got frustrated and decided to commit suicide along with her children.She said that she along with her sons came to Khairabad in a passenger vehicle and first threw her three children and then herself jumped into the river to finish life.

The husband has registered a case against his wife for the murder of his three children. She was produced in the court of an on-duty magistrate, who sent her to prison. The police said that the case would be thoroughly probed from various angles to ascertain the facts about the tragic incident.