Cop injured as Pesco consumer ‘opens fire’

PESHAWAR: A consumer allegedly opened fire on a team of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) accompanied by the police in Hayatabad, injuring a cop.

An official said the team of Pesco was checking illegal connections in Hayatabad Phase-6 when the Pesco team and a consumer Jan Muhammad had an altercation during which the latter fired shots in the air.

A police team of the City Patrol along with the station house officer reached the spot when the Pesco officials called for help. The accused also opened fire on the cops, injuring a constable. The accused was later arrested while the injured cop was shifted to hospital.