Education expo tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Some 34 leading universities and institutes will join The News Education Expo organized by Jang Media Group here tomorrow (Thursday).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali will inaugurate the event. The students of different universities will arrange stalls during the expo. The universities would be gathered under one roof and the spacious Shiraz Arena. They would display information and success stories of their respective institutions to attract students.

The visitors will get the opportunity to know about the leading national and international universities where they could pursue their studies. According to Haroon Khan, manager marketing of The News, it would be a free for all event. Free entry would be offered to visitors, he said.

He added that the education expo has become a regular feature of the Jang Group. They hold the event every year and get spectacular response from students, faculty and management of different educational institutions, he said. He expressed his optimism that like the past, the event would become a massive success this year too. He said that all out arrangements have already been made for the expo.