LG reps to move PHC against denial of funds

MANSEHRA: The village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen on Tuesday announced to move Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the denial of the development and non-development funds by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the financial year 2022/2023.

“The provincial government is constitutionally bound to release the 20 percent of its development chunk of the annual budget to the local governments but neither Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government nor the caretakers passed on that money to tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the previous financial year,” Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of Safada village council, told reporters after a meeting of the village and neighbourhood councils chairmen here.

The meeting also denounced the withholding of the non-development budget of the village and neighbourhood council.

“The government didn’t pay a single penny under the head of the honourarium, utility bills and office rents in the previous financial year and now only half of the honorarium money is released,” Swati said.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Mumtaz, the chairman of Lassan Nawab village council, said that a panel of lawyers was hired by them to file a case in the Abbottabad Circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court against the caretaker government, local government’s minister and secretary and Finance Department to.

“The governments are never since in accepting the LG system and that is why we couldn’t execute even a single development scheme since village and neighbourhood councils came into existence early last year,” He added.

Mumtaz said the government had failed to hold the tehsil council’s presiding officers’ elections as a result of which the local government systems couldn’t take off in the province as yet.