VC assumes charge

PESHAWAR: Vice-chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Prof Dr Jehan Bakht has assumed additional charge as vice-chancellor of the University of Peshawar for two months during the leave of Prof Dr Idrees.

Vice-chancellor University of Peshawar Dr Idrees has left for a two-month leave for the treatment of his eight-years-old ailing daughter. The decision of giving the additional charge to Dr Jehan Bakht was taken by the governor after consultation with the caretaker chief minister. Dr Jehan Bakht pledged that he would make every effort to fulfill his new assignment to the best of his capacity and capabilities.