Govt committed to making KP polio-free: CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the provincial government is committed to making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a polio-free province. “Concrete measures are being taken under a well-planned strategy to this end,” he said while talking to a delegation of Polio Oversight Board which called on him here on Tuesday, said a handout.

The delegation, led by Chairman POB Dr Christopher Elias comprised of Regional Director of World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Acting Regional Director UNICEF Noala Skinner, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon, Deputy Director Polio Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Michael Galway, WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala and others.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam, Director General Health Services Dr Shaukat and others were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said a special anti-polio drive has been launched to administer anti-polio drops to those children who were still out of coverage in the southern districts of the province.

The participants made a threadbare discussion on various matters related to anti-polio campaigns with special focus on the strategy to eradicate poliovirus from KP, especially southern districts of the province.

The stakeholders reiterated the commitment to continue the joint struggle till the eradication of virus from KP.

They agreed that specific measures should be taken in certain spots of the southern districts to get rid of the virus.

Azam Khan appreciated the role of partner organizations in mitigating poliovirus from the province and said eradication of polio is indispensable to give a healthy and safe future to the upcoming generations.

Stressing the need for awareness with regard to poliovirus, he said it is instrumental to create awareness among the people about damages caused by polio.

The chief minister stated that parents need to be convinced to administer anti-polio drops to their children as lack of seriousness of parents in this matter can cause irreparable loss to the children.

He said the opinion leaders and Ulema can also play a vital role in convincing parents to administer anti-polio drops to children.

The members of the Polio Oversight Board appreciated the dedication and determination of the KP government and the efforts of the provincial anti-polio team.

They said the board would provide all-out support for the eradication of the poliovirus from the province.Meanwhile, the chief secretary presided over a meeting with the delegation of Polio Oversight Board here.

The board delegation headed by Dr. Christopher Elias, comprising officials of Pakistan Army, Police and KP government as well as representatives from UNICEF, and WHO attended the meeting.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary reaffirmed the commitment of the KP government to completely eradicate polio from the region.Dr. Christopher Elias praised the determination and efforts of the provincial government in its fight against polio.

He underscored the need to sustain collaborative efforts to prevent spread of poliovirus till its complete elimination from the region.

Later, the chief secretary received 50 bikes donated by the WHO, which will be used for strengthening the expanded immunization program to reach every child in the high-risk mobile and nomadic population of southern districts of the province.