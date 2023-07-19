Minor girl gang raped in Islamabad

Islamabad:An eight-year-old girl was gang raped in Hamdani Town falling in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station when two strangers picked the girl in broad daylight while playing in her street and took her to a vacant house and gang raped her ruthlessly.

Ajmeer son of Zagray, father of the minor victim, lodged a complaint with the Shahzad Town police station saying that he was living in Hamdani Town along with his family. He said that he was at work when her wife called her and told her about the incident. The area police had reached before his arrival as his wife had informed Pukkar-15 police and police were planning to shift the victim to the hospital. The complainant, quoting his wife, said that as she picked up her daughter, many locals gathered in the street and saw two strangers running out of the street who were not familiar to any locals and definitely were not residents of the street or nearby localities.

The hospital source, referring to the initial medico-legal report (MLR), said that the examiners have confirmed the gang rape, saying that the victim was recovering with the passage of time. However, the Shahzad Town police have registered the first information report (FIR) under sections 377-B and 376-C and started efforts to hunt the rapists down. The police have gathered some evidence during the questioning from the locals, however, no headway has been made about the identity of the suspects. However, the people engaged in the investigation of the case, claimed that the police are quite very close to the gangsters and they could be hunted down anytime.