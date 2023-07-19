RIU holds plantation drive

Islamabad:Riphah International University (RIU) generously contributed 1,000 trees for Islamabad to promote a cleaner and greener Pakistan, says a press release.

In this regard, RIU and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) partnered to host a Tree Plantation event on July 17, 2023, at Islamabad Chowk, Srinagar Highway. This collaboration between CDA and Riphah International University highlights their shared commitment to the environment.

The event was graced by the presence of Captain (r) Noor ul Amin Mengal, the Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, as the chief guest, and Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq, member Environment as the guest of honor and Chancellor Riphah International University Hassan Muhammad Khan. During his speech at the ceremony, Chancellor Riphah International University highlighted the importance of tree plantation and drew attention to the ongoing initiatives undertaken by Riphah International University. These projects include the beautification of H-8 and G-8 roundabouts, as well as various art projects aimed at raising awareness about climate change and promoting the significance of a sustainable environment.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) addressed the audience and provided updates on the current projects being carried out by the CDA.