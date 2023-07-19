Bahria University, Indonesia collaborate to strengthen ties

Islamabad: The Indonesian Embassy and Bahria University have joined forces to organise an International Online Internship Programme (OIP), featuring prominent experts and scholars from Indonesia. The program aims to showcase modern Indonesia, foster mutual learning opportunities, and further strengthen the ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The OIP was inaugurated virtually by Dr. Teuku Faizasyah, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister for Public Diplomacy, who emphasised the programme's two-way learning approach. He stated that the OIP provides a platform to analyse Indonesia from various aspects while also allowing participants to explore potential cooperation opportunities between the two countries. Dr. Faizasyah expressed his hope that the programme would enrich participants' knowledge about Indonesia and stimulate meaningful exchanges of views among scholars, students, and the general public.