Links between industry, academia stressed

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that promoting links between industry and academia is the need of the hour.

He was addressing Punjab University College of Pharmacy’s 9th degree awarding ceremony here on Tuesday. On this occasion, College Principal Dr Atif Raza, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Treasurer Tasneem Kamran, faculty members, students and their parents were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that due to the high educational standards of the College of Pharmacy, students from foreign countries come here to study. He congratulated the students who received degrees and medals and said that the role of students is very important for the development of the country.

Dr Atif Raza said that 558 degrees and 11 gold medals were presented to the students of D-Pharmacy, MPhil and PhD. He hoped that with hard work and devotion the graduates would earn fame for them and college as well.