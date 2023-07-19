Hoarders of wheat, sugar to face crackdown, says CS

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown on the hoarders of wheat and sugar and in this regard, the responsibility of monitoring has been assigned to the special branch.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman chaired an important meeting at the CivilSecretariat here on Tuesday to review the strategy for controlling the prices of flour and sugar.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including industries, food and finance, the director food Punjab and officers concerned attended the meeting. The chief secretary said that sale of flour and sugar at higher than the fixed rates is not acceptable, adding that those fleecing the consumers by creating artificial shortage of eatables will be dealt with iron hand. He directed the officers to ensure stability in prices of flour and sugar through effective administrative measures. He said that along with the prices of commodities, their supply and demand should also be monitored closely. He said that the special branch would provide support to the administration for taking action against hoarders. The secretary food gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that there are ample stocks of wheat and sugar in the province.