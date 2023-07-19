Families of martyred cops get cheques

LAHORE:A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to distribute cheques to families of five policemen martyred before 2017 for the construction their houses.

Five families selected by balloting were given first installment of half-a-million rupees. The heirs of martyred police officials of Inspector Shabib Abbas, ASI Amin, Head Constable Abdul Rauf, Head Constable Khalid Mehmood, Constable Athar Shaheed participated in the ceremony. Rs500,000 will be paid to the five families in monthly installments for the construction expenses, IG Dr Usman Anwar said.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of IG Dr Usman Anwar, ASI Mehboob Alam’s daughter Ramsha’s cornea was operated on. The police department provided financial support. Ramsha Mehboob came to the CPO along with his father and met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. ASI Mehboob Alam paid his gratitude to the IG for conducting the operation of her daughter. Her eyesight is completely restored after the operation.