Three die in two road accidents

Three persons died in two different road accidents here on Tuesday. Two men died when a speeding wagon collided with a tractor-trolley near EME Society, Chuhng. The victims were identified as Mazhar Hussain, 40, and Siddiq.
In another accident, a 40-year-old man was killed by a rashly-driven car near Bhatta Chowk. The victim was identified as Asim, a resident of Mohni Road. The bike-rider Asim was on his way when a speeding car hit him near Bhatta Chowk, resulting into his instant death. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.
