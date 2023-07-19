 
Wednesday July 19, 2023
Lahore

Three die in two road accidents

By Our Correspondent
July 19, 2023

Three persons died in two different road accidents here on Tuesday. Two men died when a speeding wagon collided with a tractor-trolley near EME Society, Chuhng. The victims were identified as Mazhar Hussain, 40, and Siddiq.

In another accident, a 40-year-old man was killed by a rashly-driven car near Bhatta Chowk. The victim was identified as Asim, a resident of Mohni Road. The bike-rider Asim was on his way when a speeding car hit him near Bhatta Chowk, resulting into his instant death. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.