Three drug pushers among six held

Lahore police arrested six criminals, including three drug pushers. Anti-Narcotics Unit Iqbal Town arrested two drug dealers in the limits pf Millat Park police and recovered 40.800kg hashish and 05kg opium from their possession. The arrested drug pushers were identified as Ajar Hussaib and Mudassar. Dolphin Squad arrested two Afghan robbers Jumma Gull and Noor Din. Suay Assal police post arrested a drug pusher Nazaqat and recovered 2kg charas from his possession. Liaqatabad police arrested one Waqas for harassing and torturing his former fiancée.