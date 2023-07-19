Three drug pushers among six held

Lahore police arrested six criminals, including three drug pushers. Anti-Narcotics Unit Iqbal Town arrested two drug dealers in the limits pf Millat Park police and recovered 40.800kg hashish and 05kg opium from their possession. The arrested drug pushers were identified as Ajar Hussaib and Mudassar. Dolphin Squad arrested two Afghan robbers Jumma Gull and Noor Din. Suay Assal police post arrested a drug pusher Nazaqat and recovered 2kg charas from his possession. Liaqatabad police arrested one Waqas for harassing and torturing his former fiancée.
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that promoting links between industry and...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown on the hoarders of wheat and sugar and in this regard,...
LAHORE:A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to distribute cheques to families of five policemen martyred...
Three persons died in two different road accidents here on Tuesday. Two men died when a speeding wagon collided with a...
LAHORE:A 14-year-old boy died after being administered a wrong injection by a quack in the Greentown area on...
The leaders of various labour organisations have rejected treatment of the general public at Social Security Hospitals...