Boy dies after being administered wrong injection

LAHORE:A 14-year-old boy died after being administered a wrong injection by a quack in the Greentown area on Tuesday.
Family members said that Muhammad Nabi Khan suffered from diarrhea. They took him to the nearest doctor. As soon as he was injected, the injection caused a reaction that caused rashes on his body.
The doctor sent the patient home instead of sending him to the hospital. The family took the boy to the Jinnah Hospital after his condition worsened. The boy died a few minutes after he was admitted to the hospital. The police shifted the body to the morgue.
