The leaders of various labour organisations have rejected treatment of the general public at Social Security Hospitals in the province.

A meeting of representatives of trade unions was held at PMA House Lahore under the auspices of Awam Dost Pakistan. The meeting was presided over by Tayyab Mahmood Jafri, convener of Awam Dost Pakistan, and PMA Lahore President Prof Ashraf Nizami.

In the meeting, the labour leaders rejected the CM’s announcement of opening social security hospitals for the general public. They said that social security hospitals were built for the treatment of labourers/workers and these hospitals were run with the workers’ money. Therefore, the best treatment facilities should be provided to the workers in these hospitals. They regretted that out of 25 million workers in Punjab, only 1.2 million workers were registered in social security. ‘The rest of the workers should be registered immediately and all facilities should be provided,’ they demanded.

They asserted that 'unnecessary' interference and anti-labour policies of the government in the social security institution would not be tolerated and there would be strong resistance against the interference. They vowed all the labour organisations would work together for better health and medical facilities for the workers. They also announced that various seminars, meetings and conferences would be organised to raise voice against the Punjab government’s decision in this regard.