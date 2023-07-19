Social security hospitals to accommodate general public

LAHORE:An important meeting held in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir and Mansoor Qadir, reviewed in detail the availability of medical facilities for the general public in social security hospitals across the province.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made a historic decision to open all social security hospitals to the general public. Secretary Labour Faisal Farid, Commissioner PESSI Nadia Saqib, Additional Secretary Dr Younis, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, Dr Sohail Aziz, Dr Noor from State Life Insurance Company and other officers participated in the meeting. Commissioner PESSI Nadia Saqib gave a briefing to the caretaker provincial ministers in this regard. After social security hospitals are opened to the general public, Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that the load of patients would be shared in major government hospitals across the province, including Lahore. Medical facilities in social security hospitals are being reviewed regularly. The capacity of social security hospitals is also being increased to treat more patients.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that social security hospitals would ensure the provision of better health facilities to the patients coming to the hospitals. This is the kind vision of caretaker chief minister to open social security hospitals for general public, he added.