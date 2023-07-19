A fresh tale of grievance: Poor man deprived of 10-marla plot

Everyday tales of grievance are witnessed at the LDA office and today’s story was of Muhammad Ilyas who was running from pillar to post to get his plot back, which was canceled after more than 20 years due to unknown reasons.

The scribe found M Ilyas, a resident of Chah Miran who was a salesman in a local cosmetic company, crying outside the office of LDA DG/Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa. He was holding a big plastic bag full of different documents and was trying to convince the DG’s staff that he was an aggrieved person and wanted to meet the DG but was told that the LDA DG was not present in his office and most of the time he used to sit at the office of Commissioner Lahore.

While talking to the scribe, Ilyas lost his control and started crying very hard and told that his father Mushtaq Ahmed got a plot (514-N) in Sabzaar Housing Scheme from the LDA under exemption rules in 1992.

“The 10 marla plot was transferred to my father under letter number 52R/JN/529/21387 dated 9/9/2003,” he said and maintained that on 29/6/2020, the LDA canceled the above-mentioned transfer order and was allotted to someone else who constructed a house there and sold it. The poor man, who has no political background or any other strong connection, lodged various applications in LDA but none of the officers concerned listened to him. He claimed that during the last three years he was abused and humiliated by the LDA officers whenever he went to them to inquire the matter because he was a poor man.

“We are four brothers and a sister and the plot was our only hope for life and we faced very difficulties in life but didn’t sell it,” he said and appealed the Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi to launch an inquiry into the case and direct the LDA to give him another plot of same size at a similar location.

Later, Ilyas was taken to the office of PS to LDA DG who gave him a patient hearing and asked him to file a new application in the name of LDA DG. The officer also told him that he will take him to the Additional DG (Housing) and the matter will be investigated in a proper manner and LDA will provide him every help within the legal framework.

When contacted, LDA Director DG Cell, Asif Hussain said that all such cases were sent to the bona fide commission of LDA. When asked that the commission didn’t exist for the past two years, he claimed that a summary for the appointment of the commission was already sent to the Chief Minister and he will appoint the commission very soon. However, he said that if the applicant will come to his office again, he would definitely take up his case. —