Commendation certificates distributed

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Tuesday organised a certificate distribution ceremony for the successful Eid-ul-Azha 2023 cleaning operation.

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din attended the ceremony as special guests. Certificates of appreciation were distributed among officers and staff who showed excellent performance on Eid-ul-Azha 2023. Babar Sahib Din said that one extra salary would be given to all officers and staff of LWMC over their extraordinary performance on Eid-ul-Azha. In addition to this, 119 zonal officers, 365 supervisors and 31 motor vehicles inspectors were awarded certificates of appreciation.